2 hours ago

Madam Salomey Gyamea is the proud recipient of the 2023 edition of ‘The Taking The Homeless Home Awards, which ceremony was climaxed at Amasaman TV in Accra.

Madam Gyamea was presented with a key to a brand new house in Accra.

The awards scheme, which was organised by Joberg Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and Mypagegh.com, an online portal, is aimed at improving the lot of the poor and vulnerable across the country.

Out of five shortlisted candidates, Madam Gyamea emerged as the winner with 3,605 votes via WhatsApp, Instagram, texting, Facebook and YouTube, which were okayed by the Board of Directors of Joberg Foundation.

Madam Gyamea was followed by Madam Grace Akoto, who polled 2,749 votes; then Mrs. Susana Okyere with 2,533; Juliet Acheampong who garnered 729, and; finally Mercy Basey who managed 17 votes.

Joberg Ghana Foundation brings together philanthropists, committed individuals and caring citizens to help and empower Ghanaians in rural areas.

The Foundation, in collaboration with

Mypagegh.com, launched an award scheme dubbed “Put a Smile On The Face Of the Homeless Awards a few months ago targeted at reducing poverty on Ghana’s streets.

Significantly, the board of directors of Joeberg Foundation participated actively in the whole process.

The five-member of the board selected the whole five contestants to compete for this brand new house.

Madam Salomey Gyamea was highly delighted and thanked Joberg Foundation and Mypagegh.com for putting smile on her face and that of her entire family.

She was particularly full of praise for the CEO of Joberg Foundation.

The foundation will organise another opening ceremony in the month of March 2023, where it will hand over the house officially to Madam Gyamea and her family.

The other contestants will also receive cash package and some goodies as well.

Mypagegh.com will bring to our cherished readers what will transpire on the day of the presentation.