1 hour ago

Madame Tussauds London has moved Prince Harry‘s and Meghan Markle‘s wax figures away from the rest of the royal family after the couple “blindsided” everyone by announcing their decision to quit their “senior” roles.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

“From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

The couple’s wax figures previously stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but to reflect their “progressive new role within the Royal institution,” the famed wax museum moved them so 38-year-old Meghan could “mingle in her more-familiar celebrity circle for a while,” Davies told Yahoo.

Madame Tussauds New York also confirmed to Page Six that when the wax figures return to New York they’ll also be moved away from the royal family.

“Our experiences bring iconic moments to life; to reflect the announcement we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York,” Brittany Williams, spokesperson for the New York location, said in a statement.

“We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s wax figures were first unveiled at the London gallery ahead of their royal wedding in May 2018.