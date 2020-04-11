3 hours ago

The La Nkwantang –Madina Municipal Assembly has urged the public to disregard a publication purported to have come from its outfit in respect of number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madina.

A statement signed by Mr Isaac Odoom Egyin, Municipal Information Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, described the information as false and not authored by the Assembly.

“The Assembly is entreating the public to continue to ensure all the precautionary measures including regular handwashing with soap under running water, use of approved sanitizers and ensuring social distancing protocols as outlined by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

The statement admonished the public to ignore any information on COVID-19 if it does not emanate from Ghana Health Service or Ministry of Information.

