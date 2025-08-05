47 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang-Madina, Ibrahim Faila Fuseini, has suggested that the recent series of fires at Madina’s Ritz Junction may be part of a calculated effort by an individual to seize state-acquired land.

Speaking to Citi News, the MCE claimed that the land in question is government-owned and cannot be taken for private use.

He expressed strong concerns that the three fires in the area over the past three months were intentionally set to displace current residents and gain control of the land.

“All indications suggest that this is a deliberate act by one person. Within three months, there have been three fire outbreaks in the same location,” he said. “After each incident, this individual appears to engage the Lands Commission in an effort to clear the area.”

The MCE revealed that the Assembly has requested an official report from the Ghana National Fire Service, and he vowed to take decisive action once the findings are confirmed.

“I am waiting for the final report. If it confirms the same name, I will take legal action and cause the arrest of the individual. We will pursue this matter through every legal means available. Under the current leadership, that land will not be handed over,” he stated.

The report from the Ghana National Fire Service is expected next week, and the MCE has pledged to resolve the situation within the month.

Mr. Fuseini’s comments followed a devastating fire that ravaged several makeshift wooden and metal structures near the Madina Redco Flats on August 3, 2025.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, an emergency call was received at 12:36 p.m., with the first fire engine from the Madina Fire Station arriving on the scene just four minutes later, at 12:40 p.m.