3 hours ago

American singer Madonna has postponed her world tour after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old pop icon was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Saturday, June 24, and remained there for several days.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, said in a statement that Madonna is now improving, but she is still under medical care and will need to pause all commitments as she recovers.

Madonna was scheduled to kick off her 84-date “Celebration” tour in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15.

The tour was to mark the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, “Holiday,” and would have included stops in North America, Europe, and Latin America.

This is not the first time that Madonna has had to postpone a tour due to health concerns.

In 2019, she cancelled several shows of her “Madame X” tour due to injuries to her knee and hip.

Oseary said that Madonna is “deeply sorry” to disappoint her fans, but she is focused on her health and looks forward to returning to the stage soon.

A new start date for the “Celebration” tour has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, Madonna’s fans are sending her well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Source: citifmonline