The government says it has achieved notable progress in stabilising and improving Ghana’s economy during the first 10 months of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 20, 2025, ahead of the 2026 budget presentation, Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, said prudent fiscal management has driven a remarkable turnaround in key economic indicators.

According to him, the government has recorded a primary balance surplus of 1.4% of GDP, reduced the fiscal deficit to 1.5%, and lowered public debt to 46.8% as of August 2025.

“These achievements are not ends in themselves but foundations for sustained recovery and shared prosperity,” Mr. Ampem Nyarko stated.

He added that the recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), along with a credit rating upgrade by Moody’s, reflects renewed international confidence in Ghana’s economic direction.

Mr. Ampem Nyarko noted that the forthcoming 2026 national budget will build on these gains, focusing on inclusive growth, resilience, and long-term economic stability.