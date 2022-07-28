1 hour ago

Former president, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama have marked their 30th wedding anniversary in style.

The couple received tons of well-wishes from a host of Ghanaians including celebrated singer, Empress Gifty.

On Tuesday, the wife of NPP's Hopeson Adorye shared a photo of John Mahama planting a kiss on his wife's cheek as part of their anniversary photoshoot.

Empress in a heartwarming post disclosed how the couple offered her support some years back.

She named the 2020 NDC presidential candidate and former First Lady as her 'parents' and gave reason for her public appreciation.

"I want to celebrate MY PARENTS, I have my reasons for calling them MY PARENTS. They stood in the gap for me when I lost everything. First Lady, @Lordina Mahama was there for me as a MOTHER and made sure I was okay.

"Former President @John Dramani Mahama stood by me as a FATHER. I will never forget what they did for me. I celebrate you today on your 30th marriage anniversary, it is not a small journey and I tap into this blessing. May God continue to bless your path Mummy and Daddy. I dedicate your favourite song F3f33f3 from my repertoire to you as you celebrate how far you've come NOKO CONGRATULATION," she wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.

Fans of the gospel singer showered praise on her for being grateful and celebrating Mr Mahama and his wife despite their political difference.

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo reacting to the post wrote: "Wow this is what we call Integrity. No wonder you are the first female musician I play her song when am on air. God bless you Sis."

Another Dela Torgbenu had this to say: "And to u Gifty u are an epitome of faithfulness. My love n respect for u have increased Noko fine. Noko beautiful

Noko u do all."

Check out the post below: