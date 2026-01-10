23 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans by the government to establish a 24-Hour Authority to spearhead the full implementation of its flagship 24-hour economy policy.

The proposed Authority will be tasked with registering businesses that opt to participate in the initiative, as well as outlining and administering incentives designed to support round-the-clock operations.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the President made the announcement during a visit to the Ghana Publishing Company on Thursday, January 8, 2026. During the visit, he commended the company’s management for proactively introducing innovative measures, including a two-shift work system, ahead of the official rollout of the policy.

President Mahama disclosed that the committee established to review the 24-hour economy framework has completed its assignment and is expected to present its report to Parliament, paving the way for the establishment of the Authority.

“I am happy to note that the committee has concluded its work, and the report is expected to be laid before Parliament to enable the setting up of the 24-Hour Authority. This will open the door for the implementation of the policy and the registration of all businesses that will participate in the 24-hour economy initiative,” he said.

He explained that the Authority will also define the incentives available to participating businesses, adding that organisations which have already taken steps to align with the policy—such as the Ghana Publishing Company—stand to gain significantly.

President Mahama further encouraged company management across the country to formally register under the 24-hour economy initiative once the Authority is operational, expressing optimism that the policy will boost productivity, revitalise state-owned enterprises, and contribute to broader economic transformation.