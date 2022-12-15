5 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has accused former President John Mahama and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia of destroying the party, per the latter's latest revelation.

According to Koku, the duo have abused the NDC constitution in their bid to control the party.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, who is challenging incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the position, has revealed that there was some misunderstanding after former President Mahama through the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, proposed that the Director of Elections and Director of IT should be appointed after the presidential primaries.

He explained that the proposal was purposely made because the flagbearer should be able to have a say in who he would like to work with in that regard.

In the audio believed to have been leaked, Asiedu Nketiah said that the proposal did not go well with the National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo, who at the time expressed his displeasure.

Asiedu Nketiah also alleged that the chairman had also said that he could do as he pleased in his capacity as chair until the flagbearer election is held and John Mahama cannot stop him.

"Former President Mahama sent Julius Debrah (the former chief of staff during Mahama's administration) to plead with the party leadership not to appoint a director of elections and a director of IT until the party completes its presidential primaries because the flagbearer of the party must have a say on who becomes the director of elections and the director of IT. As soon as Julius finished speaking, Ampofo said he considers the submission offensive to him and his authority as the leader of the NDC party," Asiedu Nketiah alleged.

"Ampofo said that Mahama can only become the leader of the party after the flagbearer election has been held. Until then, he [Ofosu-Ampofo] remains the only leader of the party, and so he can do as he pleases as he [Mahama] cannot stop him because he [Mahama] is an ordinary party member of the NDC," Asiedu Nketiah added.

Asiedu Nketiah explained that this comment caused some misunderstanding between the Mahama and Ofosu camps.

"The position of Ofosu-Ampofo brought about a serious misunderstanding at the meeting. The meeting thus became a fight between the Mahama faction and the Ofosu Ampofo faction. I [Asiedu Nketiah] sat down quietly and listened to all that was going on," Asiedu Nketiah added.

But commenting on the matter on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV on Thursday, Koku Anyidoho stated that it's important that Mr. Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah are stopped in their tracks now from further destroying the great NDC party.

"Look at what Asiedu Nketiah is telling us—that John Mahama sent Julius Debrah to the National Executive Committee (NEC) that they should reserve some positions and when he becomes flagbearer he will appoint those people. Since when? Which article in the NDC constitution gives that power to Mahama, who at the time was yet to be elected a flagbearer? I say confidently that John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia have destroyed the NDC. When I say this, I'm tagged as "anti-John Mahama. I'm not anti-Mahama; I'm pro-NDC and will always seek the interest of the party."

"I didn't see Rawlings abuse the NDC, I didn't see John Evans Attah Mills abuse the NDC constitution. So why should I allow John Mahama to abuse the NDC constitution? Asiedu Nketiah in the tape was telling us that the 2020 election was for Mahama and so he had a right to make appointments in the party. Since when did an election belong to an individual and not rather for the party? Since when did the NDC election become John Mahama's election? Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah have acted in ways that have destroyed the party, today, Asiedu Nketiah has exposed John Mahama and himself."