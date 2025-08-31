8 hours ago

Mahama assures investors of Transparent, Predictable Business climate

President John Dramani Mahama has assured international investors that Ghana is creating a more predictable and transparent investment environment through wide-ranging reforms in procurement and investment promotion laws.

Speaking at the Ghana–Singapore Business Forum on the final day of his state visit, the President said his administration had amended the Public Procurement Act and streamlined processes under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act to make investment approvals faster and clearer.

“We have amended our public procurement law and streamlined approvals under the GIPC Act to provide fast, transparent pathways for investment,” he told Singaporean business leaders, adding that these changes are part of Ghana’s broader agenda to position itself as a trusted hub for regional and global investors.

President Mahama further announced that two landmark bills—a revised GIPC Bill and legislation to establish a 24-Hour Economy Authority—will soon be laid before Parliament. He described these measures as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to building a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive economy.

Outlining priority investment areas, the President highlighted opportunities in manufacturing, agribusiness, renewable energy, port expansion, and digital infrastructure. He also underscored Ghana’s unique advantage as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

He pledged that Ghana, under his leadership, would be “a pro-enterprise state,” simplifying permits, digitising customs systems, and de-risking projects through viability gap funding, state support, and international guarantees.

President Mahama invited Singaporean businesses to express interest in Ghana’s pipeline of bankable projects and announced plans to establish a dedicated Ghana–Singapore deal team to facilitate partnerships, with a target of securing at least US$100 million in new investment commitments within the next 12 months.