The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has condemned the shooting that resulted in the death of an immigration officer at Bawku in the Upper East region.

The legislator is calling on the security agencies to investigate the matter and hunt down the perpetrators.

He described the act as most reprehensible advising that it should not be repeated.

The three immigration officers were from Bawku to Missiga when their vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Philip Motey.

The two other officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, were shot multiple times and are being treated at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 3, 2023. No arrest has been made yet

Mahama Ayariga in a statement said, “I condemn in very strong terms the shooting, injuring and killing of some members of the security agencies in Bawku on Monday 3rd April 2023. This is most reprehensible and should not be repeated again. An investigation into the matter must be conducted, and the perpetrators brought to book”.

The MP in his statement narrated that the immigration personnel were in their private car to town to buy food when the incident happened.

“On 3rd April 2023 at about 2000hrs, Three (3) immigration officers; Asst. Inspt. Philip Motey station at Missiga, Asst. Inspt. Lawrence Afari station at Kulungugu and Asst. Inspt. Eric Ayidiya of Pulimakom border post were shot by unknown gunmen in front of Bawku Police station. They were in their private car to town to buy food when the incident happened,” he stated.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased security personnel extending his prayers to the wounded personnel.

Mahama Ayariga urged government to be proactive in ensuring that peace prevails in Bawku.

“Let me on behalf of the people of Bawku express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel and extend our prayers to the wounded. I urge government to be proactive in advancing a lasting peace process in Bawku,” the lawmaker urged.

Source: citifmonline