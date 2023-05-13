3 hours ago

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has been re-elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of election 2024.

The former Information Minister polled 863 votes in the just-ended NDC primaries.

This means Mr. Ayariga will lead the party for the fourth time in the 2024 general elections.

His contenders Ustarz Jibreal Sahad polled 283 while Theo Braimah Awanzam managed 96 votes.

In the presidential primaries, former president John Dramani Mahama polled 1201 votes, Kojo Bonsu had 24 votes while Kwabena Duffuor who pulled out of the race Friday evening, had 9 votes.

Three votes of the total valid votes cast were rejected.

Source: citifmonline