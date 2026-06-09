Mahama bans Ministers, CEOs from accepting “dubious” private awards

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a directive banning all Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers of state institutions, and other political appointees from participating in or accepting awards from private organisations without prior approval.

The directive, signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, follows concerns about the growing practice of public officials receiving honours from private bodies that claim to recognise “best-performing”, “most outstanding”, or “most influential” office holders.

According to the Presidency, many of these organisations are not widely known, operate with unclear credentials, and lack transparent or verifiable criteria for assessing the performance of public officials.

“In many instances, the organisations conferring such awards are largely unknown to the public, their credentials are unclear, and no transparent, objective, or verifiable criteria exist for assessing the performance of public officials. Consequently, the proliferation of such awards has the potential to undermine the integrity of public service, create misconceptions regarding government performance assessment, and expose the Government to unnecessary public criticism and embarrassment.”

The statement stressed that public office is a solemn responsibility entrusted by the people of Ghana, adding that performance cannot be measured through privately organised ceremonies or commercial award schemes whose methodologies are not subject to public scrutiny.

“Public office is a solemn responsibility entrusted to officials by the people of Ghana. Performance in the office cannot be measured by privately organised ceremonies, self-appointed rating bodies, or commercial award schemes whose methodologies and standards are neither established nor subject to public scrutiny.”

The statement further noted that the performance of Ministers and Chief Executive Officers would be assessed based on tangible outcomes, measurable impact, effective service delivery, prudent management of public resources, and the successful implementation of government policies and programmes.

Public officials were therefore urged to concentrate on delivering results rather than seeking recognition through external award schemes whose credibility may be difficult to verify.

The directive comes just days after several government officials were honoured at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

At the ceremony, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo received the Best Regional Minister Award, while Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was named Best Male Performing Minister.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Toffey, was adjudged Best Deputy Minister, while Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey received the Best Female Minister Award.

The event, which brought together government officials, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, was attended by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and was described by organisers as a celebration of excellence in public service delivery and leadership.