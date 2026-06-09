Mahama bans Ministers, CEOs from accepting “dubious” private awards

Man delivering a speech at a podium with two microphones, gesturing with his right hand.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 9, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a directive banning all Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers of state institutions, and other political appointees from participating in or accepting awards from private organisations without prior approval.

The directive, signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, follows concerns about the growing practice of public officials receiving honours from private bodies that claim to recognise “best-performing”, “most outstanding”, or “most influential” office holders.

According to the Presidency, many of these organisations are not widely known, operate with unclear credentials, and lack transparent or verifiable criteria for assessing the performance of public officials.

“In many instances, the organisations conferring such awards are largely unknown to the public, their credentials are unclear, and no transparent, objective, or verifiable criteria exist for assessing the performance of public officials. Consequently, the proliferation of such awards has the potential to undermine the integrity of public service, create misconceptions regarding government performance assessment, and expose the Government to unnecessary public criticism and embarrassment.”

The statement stressed that public office is a solemn responsibility entrusted by the people of Ghana, adding that performance cannot be measured through privately organised ceremonies or commercial award schemes whose methodologies are not subject to public scrutiny.

“Public office is a solemn responsibility entrusted to officials by the people of Ghana. Performance in the office cannot be measured by privately organised ceremonies, self-appointed rating bodies, or commercial award schemes whose methodologies and standards are neither established nor subject to public scrutiny.”

The statement further noted that the performance of Ministers and Chief Executive Officers would be assessed based on tangible outcomes, measurable impact, effective service delivery, prudent management of public resources, and the successful implementation of government policies and programmes.

Public officials were therefore urged to concentrate on delivering results rather than seeking recognition through external award schemes whose credibility may be difficult to verify.

The directive comes just days after several government officials were honoured at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

At the ceremony, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo received the Best Regional Minister Award, while Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was named Best Male Performing Minister.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Toffey, was adjudged Best Deputy Minister, while Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey received the Best Female Minister Award.

The event, which brought together government officials, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, was attended by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and was described by organisers as a celebration of excellence in public service delivery and leadership.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives news Politics

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    African News
    Cedi remains under pressure despite BoG’s intervention; one dollar going for GHS12.40 at forex bureaus
    Group of men in suits pulling luggage away from a white passenger plane on the tarmac, stairs and ground crew nearby.
    African News
    2026 World Cup: Iran forced to relocate team to Mexico amid US visa restrictions
    Couple posing together outdoors, the woman in blue lace and braided hair, the man in a blue suit with glasses and patterned tie.
    Archives
    Obinim and wife cross fire over controversial funeral directive
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31