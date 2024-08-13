4 hours ago

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has commenced a four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region, starting with his arrival in Juapong.

During a community engagement attended by the North Tongu Union of Chiefs, Mahama highlighted his vision for the region’s social and economic transformation, emphasizing that the NDC has been responsible for every major infrastructural and developmental initiative in the Volta Region.



Dubbed the #Mahama4Change2024 tour, this campaign is designed to be inclusive, featuring engagements with traditional and religious leaders, community durbars, market women, the youth, and other key stakeholders.

This comprehensive approach reflects Mahama’s commitment to engaging with all sectors of the community.

Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to the development and progress of the Volta Region, with a shared vision of building the Ghana they aspire to.

On the first day of his tour, the campaign team will visit Dededo in the Ho West Constituency, pay a courtesy call on the Asogli Traditional Council, hold a community durbar in Kpetoe in the Agotime Kpetoe Constituency, and participate in a youth town hall meeting at the Ho Technical University.