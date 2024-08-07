44 minutes ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged that a future NDC government will work to resolve the strained relationship between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Mr Mahama criticized President Akufo-Addo for allegedly damaging the relationship, leading to what he describes as “diplomatic tension” despite the President’s efforts to address the issue.

During a media interaction in the Upper East Region, Mahama emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries, particularly in the context of addressing terror threats from the Sahel region.

He used a local proverb to illustrate the need for vigilance and cooperation: “When your neighbour’s beard is on fire, you fetch water and put it by your beard because it can spread to your own.”

“We know what is happening in Burkina Faso, and we should be working closer with our comrades in Burkina Faso. Unfortunately, this government has created tension between us and Burkina Faso because our President went to open his mouth too widely, gossiping about your neighbour, so it has created some diplomatic tension.

“When government changes, we have to go and talk to our neighbours because we must work together. I think that we must improve our relationship,” he said.

He underscored the necessity of working closely with Burkina Faso to improve relations and address mutual security concerns.

Additionally, Mahama called for strengthened borders, increased surveillance, and enhanced security measures to prevent potential spillovers from regional conflicts.

He urged the government to resolve the Bawku crisis promptly as part of these efforts.

President Akufo-Addo, while speaking to reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, December 11, alleged that Burkina Faso had hired Russian mercenaries and that Burkina Faso had offered Wagner a mine as payment.

“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there,” Akufo-Addo had said, adding that it was a distressing development for Ghana.

After the comments, Burkina Faso summoned Ghana’s Ambassador on Friday, December 13, for “explanations.”

In a statement issued after the meeting with the Ambassador, Burkina Faso’s Foreign Ministry said it had “expressed disapproval” about the statements made by the Ghanaian President.

“Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to have the right information,” it said.

To resolve the issue, the National Security Minister, Mr Kan-Dapaah led a high-level delegation from Ghana, which also included security chiefs and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to Burkina Faso to settle the issue.

The two countries have subsequently reaffirmed their commitment to work in fighting terrorism in the West Africa Region.