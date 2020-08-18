1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has alleged that John Dramani Mahama, the former President and the flag bearer of the opposition NDC, bought for Tracey Boakye her East Legon house worth $450,000.

According to the Assin Central MP, the timing of Tracey’s recent outbursts is wrong and has ruined Mahama’s political future.

“Tracey Boakye, look at where the man picked you from? He helped you build a house at Kumasi with a restaurant in it…bought you a house at Lake Side Estates but you told him you don’t like [it] and he later bought you the East Legon house which is worth $450,000. I wonder what she would have done if the house was worth a million dollar… is it how to pay him back?” Kennedy Agyapong quizzed on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show’.

He continued: “These are cheap cheap celebrities we have in Ghana. If you have these cheap ladies as your celebrities, then Ghana has a problem. They are cheap, always on social media. Is that the reward this man gets from you?”

Kennedy Agyapong revealed further that Tracey has sent some naked videos of the former president to a journalist who himself isn’t clean. He threatened to expose the journalist should the latter decide to broadcast the videos sent to him by Tracey.

“One person I am worried for is Mahama’s wife. She is a very good woman and I admire her very much. What this girl has done is very disgusting and they go about calling themselves celebrities?

“Tracey Boakye is so cheap, people sleep with her without giving her anything.”

Agyapong then further alleged: “Even my friend A Plus slept with her and didn’t give her anything…when she tried blackmailing him, A Plus told her that his wife even knows that he has slept with her and her blackmail didn’t work on him,” unhappy Agyapong said further.

“I condemn the so-called celebrities and the way they talk. The three ladies involved in this back and forth, it’s only two of them who have been a disservice to President Mahama. Tracey Boakye should pray that NPP wins the 2020 elections else if NDC wins, she will regret it big time,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong observed that what has been happening is good to score the ruling NPP good political points but he “won’t play to the gallery because it is so disgusting”.

“Assuming that your child is Mahama’s, what type of love do you think this little baby is going to receive from him? Immediately he sees the baby, there will be some kind of hatred for her…you’ve blown the chance of Mahama forever, ” he stressed.

In a rebuttal, Tracey Boakye neither confirmed that her East Legon residence was bought by John Dramani Mahama but said stated that she has nothing to do with the former President.

"I don't have anything to do with the former President," she stressed.

The actress later pleaded with the MP to "stop giving her boyfriend's credit" to the former President.

