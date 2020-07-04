4 hours ago

Flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress, Ex-President John Mahama has met with Founder of the party, Ex-President J.J Rawlings to discuss a number of NDC-related issues.

Details of the discussion that Mr. Mahama describes as “very warm” were not made public.

However, one of the important matters that was possibly discussed is the choice of a running mate for the Flagbearer going into the December 7, 2020 general elections.

The meeting between the two NDC stalwarts comes as there are reports that Ex-President John Mahama is set to choose a running mate among three persons – Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Dr. Cadman Mills.

The important announcement of who has been selected is expected to be made after an NDC NEC emergency meeting on Monday.

Kasapafmonline