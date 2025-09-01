1 hour ago

President John Mahama and members of his cabinet held strategic talks with Mr. Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam International, alongside senior executives of Olam Agri and Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), during an official visit to Singapore last week. The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships to boost food security and advance Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

The meeting, hosted at Olam’s global headquarters, reaffirmed Olam Agri’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Ghana’s public sector. Joining Mr. Verghese were Mr. Neelamani Muthukumar, Group Operating Officer; Mr. Saurabh Mehra, Global Head of Processing & Value-Added; Mr. Baibhav Biswas, Ghana Country Head; and Mr. Raghav Mandhana, Ghana Head of Finance.

From the Ghanaian side, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare were in attendance.

Since establishing operations in Ghana in 1994, Olam Agri has grown from a trading business into a fully integrated food processing company, spanning sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution across Ghana and West Africa. Its operations are anchored in grains and rice, with one of the country’s most advanced flour milling facilities supplying industrial bakeries, SMEs, and households.

Olam Agri is also constructing Ghana’s first-ever pasta production facility, which is expected to meet the country’s entire pasta demand upon completion. In the rice sector, its Mama Gold Jasmine Rice brand has become a leading player in the local market. Through partnerships with more than 4,000 farmers and multiple processing units in key rice-growing regions, the company contributes significantly to food security and rural economic development.

With approximately 95 percent of its workforce being Ghanaian, Olam Agri has also built a reputation as an employer of choice, earning recognition from the Top Employer Institute for four consecutive years, including 2024.

Olam Agri’s enduring collaboration with governments, communities, customers, and farming partners continues to position it as a key driver of agricultural transformation in Africa, aligning its growth strategy with the continent’s evolving needs.