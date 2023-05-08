3 hours ago

Ahead of the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated calls for unity among party supporters.

The opposition NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, May 13 which will see the party elect parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama who is seeking to be re-elected on the ticket of the NDC made these comments at Bimbilla as part of his campaign tour of the Northern Region.

“Everyone has his supporters, there’s no point saying this person supported the winning team, so we will stay aside. All of us are NDC, let’s support each other after the primaries,” Mr. Mahama advised.

John Mahama who is a one-term former president is seeking to return to power after he was defeated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Source: citifmonline