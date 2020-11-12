1 hour ago

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Wednesday, unveiled his development plan for the Ashanti Region, following a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government will dualise the Accra – Kumasi Highway to make travel safer and quicken the movement of goods, services and people.

He also announced that, in order to reduce traffic congestion in the Kumasi metropolis, NDC plans to construct two interchanges at Anloga Junction and Suame Roundabout respectively, when the party wins the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

Mr Mahama said, among others, the next NDC government plans to invest more in hospital, school and road infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.

He said the NDC has a proven record of spreading development projects throughout the country and Ashanti Region in particular, adding his party built the all-new Kejetia Market, expanded access to water, built hospitals and markets in the districts, and extended electricity to many communities in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Mahama also singled out and mention the Kumasi Airport, which was transformed on his watch as president to enable flights to take off and land around the clock.

John Mahama on the Move | John Mahama calls on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace https://t.co/mbgsVwh1RI

— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 11, 2020

“So the NDC doesn’t discriminate when it comes to sharing the national cake and we will continue to share development projects equitably across the country, without any partisan consideration, when elected to lead the country in the upcoming general elections”, he added.

Mr Mahama said the NDC sincerely appreciates the support it has received from the Ashanti Region over the years, expressing the hope that this support will translate into votes for him on December 7, 2020, when Ghanaians go to the polls to elect a new president and a new parliament.

For his part, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, speaking through his linguist, prayed for a peaceful election.

He urged Mr Mahama to continue to preach his good works to the electorates in order to secure their votes, adding other political parties must campaign on what they can do for the people.

Source: Daily Mail GH