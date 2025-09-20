4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on British businesses to deepen their investments in Ghana, citing the country’s political stability and steady economic growth as strong incentives.

He made the appeal on Friday, September 19, during a meeting in Accra with the newly appointed British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg.

Mahama underscored Ghana’s strategic advantage as the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning it as an ideal gateway for businesses seeking to access the wider African market.

“We are encouraging more UK companies—there are already so many of them—to come and set up in Ghana, using the country as a gateway to take advantage of the AfCFTA. Now, we are able to export duty-free, tariff-free into each other’s markets,” he said.

He added that Ghana continues to strengthen its competitiveness as a reliable entry point for global firms aiming to expand across Africa.