Former President John Dramani Mahama is back in Accra following the suspension of his campaign as a result of the death of his party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.



JJ Rawlings, as he was affectionately called, died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Not only did he found the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but he also became the first president of the current republic, which has been celebrated since 2018 as Constitution Day.

Until his death, the retired Air Force officer was the Chair of NDC’s Council of Elders.

The current leader of the party, Mahama, says he will chair an “urgent” meeting on Friday with the Political Committee to “among others consider the next steps towards joining the family, government and the people of Ghana to honour the memory of our former President”.

He expressed condolences to the family and Ghanaians as a whole.

“President Jerry John Rawlings is no longer with us. Ghana has lost an icon,” he stated.

“At this time of deep sorrow, Lordina and I send our heartfelt condolences to HE Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, immediate family, the countless number of his former colleagues, and the people of Ghana. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for this immense loss.”

Seven-day national mourning has been declared by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with all flags directed to fly at half-mast.

It was under President Akufo-Addo that January 7 was gazetted as a public holiday.

Mr. Mahama said in a statement on Thursday: “Now, more than ever, we have a sacred duty to uphold and defend the values of the 4th Republic that President Rawlings held so dear – peace, democracy, probity and accountability, respect for human rights, freedom of the press, tolerance and inclusion. In doing this, we honour the man who brought us the gift of a free and democratic society.”