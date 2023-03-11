1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson and Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi have visited former President John Dramani Mahama.

The legends visited Mr Mahama at his residence in Accra.

Azumah together with his family paid a courtesy on Mr. Mahama to officially invite him to his mother’s funeral.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

The boxer’s mother, Comfort Atwei Quarcoo died on 2 January 2023 at the age of 86.

She was buried on Saturday, 11 March 2023. Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

Kojo Antwi also lost his dad, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten, on Monday, 2 January 2023 also did same.

His 40-day observance ceremony was held on Saturday, 11 February 2023, ahead of the main funeral. Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

Mr Asubonten was 104.