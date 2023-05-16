9 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is calling on the two failed presidential candidates in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party to cooperate with him to ensure that they wrestle the seat of government from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Mahama in a tweet confirmed receiving phone calls from former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as well as a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu congratulating him on his victory.

“Last night [May 15] Dr. Kwabena Duffuor called to congratulate me for emerging victorious in the May 13 NDC presidential primaries. Mayor Kojo Bonsu also congratulated me earlier on Saturday. As stated in my acceptance speech in Tamale, the internal competition for flagbearer is over. Cooperation is what we need to build the Ghana we want together,” Mr. Mahama posted on his Twitter handle on May 16.

The former President on Monday, delivered his post-presidential primaries acceptance speech at the University of Development Studies in Tamale, and called for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates, failed aspirants and members of the party.

“We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation. We need cooperation to bald a better Ghana and a better NDC I am, therefore, calling for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and your aspirants and supporters,” he advised.

The former president secured 98.9 percent of the votes at the NDC primaries held over the weekend.

He was in the race with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu until the former pulled out a few hours before the Saturday, May 13 primaries.

Dr. Duffuor cited irregularities with the voters’ register and the photo album.

Before a declaration by the Electoral Commission to confirm Mr. Mahama’s victory, Kojo Bonsu congratulated him for winning the party’s flagbearership race in a landslide victory.

In a Facebook post, the former Kumasi Mayor disclosed that he placed a call to Mr. Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

Source: citifmonline