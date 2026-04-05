10 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced an emergency Cabinet meeting to address the recent spike in petroleum prices and its impact on consumers and businesses.

Speaking at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, the President linked the rising fuel costs to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran. He said government is urgently considering measures to mitigate the situation.

“I have called for this emergency Cabinet meeting to decide on specific measures we can take to cushion petroleum prices,” he stated.

According to President Mahama, discussions will focus on targeted interventions within the petroleum pricing structure, including potential adjustments to margins, with the goal of maintaining relative price stability amid global uncertainty.

Recent pricing adjustments by the National Petroleum Authority have led to significant increases in petrol and diesel prices, raising concerns about transport fares and the overall cost of living.

Business leaders at the forum warned that prolonged increases could disrupt operations and intensify inflationary pressures.

Despite these concerns, President Mahama reiterated that Ghana’s economy remains resilient and capable of absorbing external shocks. He also commended transport unions for exercising restraint in response to the rising fuel costs and appealed for continued patience as government works to roll out relief measures.

Participants at the forum described the planned intervention as timely, noting that stabilising fuel prices would support business planning and ease the burden on consumers.