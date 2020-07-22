1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has suspended his tour of registration centres in the Greater Accra Region due to low awareness in safety protocols on Covid-19.

He has, thus, suggested that education and sensitisation be stepped up so that people will appreciate the “risk reduction” protocols.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer made this known in a couple of tweets on Tuesday.

He had been surprised at how physical distancing and the wearing of face masks have been thrown to the wind.

In videos seen of him in his unannounced tour of Accra and Tema, the forner president had his entourage mobbed by supporters, most of whom have disregarded Covid-19’s safety protocols.