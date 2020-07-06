1 hour ago

The branded Mahama cars were given to NDC communicators after a strategic meeting in Accra

Former President John Dramani Mahama has dashed out KIA cars to regional communications officers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reminiscence of the Hyundai I10 dashed to NDC students and activists ahead of the 2012 elections.

The cars were presented to the officers on Saturday, July 4, 2020, when the former President met them.

The meeting was part of NDC’s planned programmes and activities towards Victory 2020 ahead of the official announcement of running mate of the flagbearer on Monday after the National Executive Committee meeting.

Attending the strategic communications meeting in Accra where all the 16 Regional Communication Officers.

Among other issues, Mr Mahama accordingly appreciated all categories of Communicators in the Regions and emphatically stated that there has never been a time “our communications departments has been more vibrant than currently”, and encouraged all communicators in the Regions through the RCOs to do even more for Victory 2020 to rescue Ghanaians.

The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, his deputy Ako Gunn, National Communications Director, Kakra Essamuah his Deputy and defeated parliamentary candidate for Weija Gbawe, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Dean of RCOs/DRCOs- Kwesi Dawood took turns to put across wonderful strategies for deliberations and acceptance.

After the meeting, each RCO left Accra with a vehicle from John Mahama to assist the work of Regional Communications with focus on the voters registration exercise.