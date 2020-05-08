2 hours ago

Former President H.E John Mahama has donated 100 bags of rice and 200 bottles of cooking oil to the Christian Council of Ghana as part of his ongoing initiative to support frontline staff fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic and selected organizations to support the vulnerable affected by the pandemic.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr Mahama who is also the 2020 NDC flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the former President acknowledges the contribution of religious leaders in the fight against the disease through fasting and prayers, and that his widows might is to support the Council to reach out to those in need within their fraternity.

He observed that the ban on social distancing which have brought Church activities to a halt will obviously affect the Clergy in a way and hopes the widows might, will go a long way to put smiles on some faces.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo was accompanied by Alex Segbefia, a member of the NDC COVID-19 team, former Presidential Staffer, Kojo Adu Asare, a deputy General Secretary of the Party, Peter Otukunor and other officials.

In a brief remark, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Cyril Fayose thanked the former President for his foresight. He said the donation of the food items is timely in view of the crisis and prayed that God will continue to bless and protect the nation especially in these trying times.

Present were Director of Finance of the Ghana Christian Council, Mr Oheneba Kofi Ntiamoah, Director of Programmes, Joyce Steiner in charge of Programmes, Admistrative and Human Resource Officer, Ms Veronica Acquah.

Former President John Mahama has already presented Personal Protective Equipment, PPE valued at GHC300,000 to various hospitals across the country, donated bags of rice, gallons of oil and other food items to selected traditional authorities for distribution to vulnerable people in selected communities in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi.