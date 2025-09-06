1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the efforts of environmental advocacy group BuzzStop Boys during the relaunch of National Sanitation Day (NSD) in Accra on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

As part of his support, the former president donated 200 wheelbarrows, 300 shovels, 300 brooms, 300 pairs of hand gloves, and several standing brushes to the group to enhance their sanitation campaigns.

In a Facebook post, Mahama praised the group’s dedication to community-led clean-up exercises and called on Ghanaians to emulate their commitment to environmental cleanliness.

“The National Sanitation Day is more than just an event; it is a renewed call to action for every Ghanaian to take ownership of our environment. Let us all commit to maintaining clean communities, not just on designated days, but every day,” he said.

He stressed that sanitation should be embraced as a national culture rather than treated as a one-off exercise.

The BuzzStop Boys, known for spearheading volunteer-driven clean-up campaigns in Accra and other parts of the country, have since expressed gratitude for the recognition and support.

In a social media post, they thanked the former president, writing: “Thank you Mr. President John Dramani Mahama,” while reaffirming their commitment to keeping Ghana clean.