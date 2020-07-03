3 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated some assorted items worth GHC 2,000.00 to cured lepers in Ho.

The items include three maxi bags of maize, five bags of rice, one bag of beans, one bag of gari, two maxi bags of cassava dough and some gallons of red oil.

Mrs Dzifa Aku Attivor, former Transport Minister, presented the items on behalf of Mr Mahama at a brief ceremony.

She said the NDC flagbearer had promised his readiness to work to improve the living conditions of the marginalised in societies including cured lepers.

Mrs Attivor also assured the lepers of the flagbearer’s commitment to peaceful election and urged the cured lepers to continue to protect themselves, stay safe and observe to the protocols to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Nelson Atito, Supervisor of the Cured Lepers, commended the NDC flagbearer's kind gesture and promised to ensure a fair distribution of the items.