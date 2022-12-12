3 hours ago

Former High Commissioner to the UK, Victor Emmanuel Smith has told NEAT FM’s morning show that he was not in support of Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s intention to contest for the party's Chairmanship position.

According to the former Diplomat, Asiedu Nketia’s quest to be party Chairman at all cost is questionable.

"Myself, I had the opportunity to speak to the General Secretary (Johnson Asiedu Nketia) . . . I told him it will bring some negative fallout that won't help the party but he didn't listen with a good ear, even when President Mahama advised him and some elders of the party . . . he is my very good friend and I advised him . . . " he said.

“ . . In any case as General Secretary, he is the Chief Executive of the party, it is not the Chairman, so what exactly is making him want to contest the Chairmanship position, I don't understand . . . what is there in the Chairmanship that was driving him to that direction, I ask myself, unless he has an ulterior motive, I don't understand why we should be in this situation with such a big contest . . . I believe the flagbearer want it to be a walk in the park but this particular one is quite a challenging one,” he told Mac Jerry Osei-Agyemang host of the show.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC’s departing General Secretary, is anticipated to be a fierce competitor for Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the party's Chairmanship race.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the party will hold its national elections.

Already, there is serious trouble between the camp of Asiedu Nketiah and the incumbent Ofosu-Ampofo ahead of the upcoming National Congress as the two are hurling 'insults' at each other.

Victor Smith served as Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 2014 and 2017. He also served as Ghana's ambassador to the Czech Republic during John Evans Atta Mills government.