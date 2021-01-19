59 minutes ago

Former President John Mahama who is challenging the results of the 2020 polls has filed a motion at the Supreme Court asking the Electoral Commission to accept that it made mistakes during the declaration of results.

The motion is to avoid the petitioner from leading evidence to that effect. A preliminary trial of the petition filed by Mr Mahama over the election will resume on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

REQUEST TO ADMIT FACTS – JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA V ELECTORAL COMMISSION & ANO

The opposition NDC on December 30, 2020 filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.

In a statement after filing the petition, the party said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.

“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.