Former President John Dramani Mahama appears not pleased with the work output of some key institutions in the country as he wants them to do more.

According to Mr. Mahama, a state institution such as the Electoral Commission (EC) owes it a sacred duty of care to the people by ensuring they are included in the electoral process and not excluded in the interest of the incumbent administration.

He believes the media has been economical with the truth and also asked the media to report facts without bias, and also to hold the government of the day accountable.

That is not all as the former President was of the view that the Judiciary and the police are not serving the interest of the people and the state.

In a tweet, Mr. Mahama said “A judiciary owes it a duty to deliver impartial justice to the people; an Ombudsman owes a duty of care to the people to investigate all issues of malfeasance; a police force should exist to serve the people and not rein terror on them; an electoral commission owes …

“… a sacred duty of care to the people by ensuring they are included in the electoral process & not excluded in the interest of the incumbent admin; an independent media owes it to the people to not only report facts without bias but to hold the govt of the day accountable.”