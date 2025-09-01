18 minutes ago

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has clarified that President John Mahama’s decision to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo from office was fully grounded in constitutional procedures.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, the President acted strictly in line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the process for the removal of a Chief Justice. He emphasized that every step of the process initiated in March 2025, was followed to the letter.

Chief Justice Torkornoo was officially removed from office on Monday, September 1, 2025, after a Committee of Inquiry concluded that allegations of stated misbehaviour brought against her had been substantiated. The committee was formed in response to a petition filed by Ghanaian citizen Daniel Ofori.

Per Article 146(9) of the Constitution, the President is bound to act based on the recommendations of such a committee which, in this instance, called for her removal.

Speaking during an interview on Channel One TV’s Akwatia Watch programme with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stated:

“The role of the President is clearly defined under Article 146, and since March this year, the President has strictly adhered to the constitutional tenets and has done everything in consonance with constitutional provision.”

He further underscored that the President's decision was not personal or political, but rooted in legal obligation.

“So it must be emphasised that we have arrived at this juncture because of what the Constitution says and not necessarily what the President believes," he said.