The government led by President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to repeal the controversial Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, which permitted mining in forest reserves under certain conditions.

The decision comes amid growing public outrage and sustained pressure from environmentalists, civil society organisations, and opposition parties, who have described the regulation as a major threat to the forests and biodiversity.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, disclosed that Parliament will debate and repeal LI 2462 when it reconvenes on October 14, 2025, and replace it with a new regulation, LI 2505, aimed at tightening environmental protections and closing loopholes exploited by mining companies.

Speaking at a stakeholder dialogue on illegal mining organised by President Mahama in Accra on Friday, October 3, Dr. Ayine explained that the repeal forms part of the government’s renewed efforts to combat illegal mining (galamsey) and restore damaged forest ecosystems.

“We have prepared an instrument, LI 2505, in my office, and that will be laid in Parliament on the 14th of October, 2025,” Dr. Ayine announced.

“The Minister and I have agreed that on that day, when Parliament resumes, we will lay that instrument to revoke the famous LI 2462,” he added.

Background of LI 2462

LI 2462, officially known as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022, was passed under the previous administration to permit controlled mining activities within Ghana’s forest reserves.

The law was justified on the grounds of promoting economic growth and job creation, but it was passed without broad stakeholder consultation, drawing fierce criticism from environmental groups and traditional authorities.

Critics argued that the regulation weakened Ghana’s environmental safeguards, accelerated deforestation, and endangered wildlife habitats.

They further warned that it opened the door for illegal miners to exploit protected forest lands under the guise of regulation, worsening pollution of rivers such as the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra.

Over the past two years, the LI has been one of the most contentious environmental policies in the recent history, sparking street protests, petitions, and even calls from some MPs for its immediate withdrawal.

Government Reversal And Public Pressure

The Mahama administration’s decision to revoke LI 2462 marks a significant policy shift. It follows months of public campaigns led by environmental activists and faith-based organisations urging the government to prioritise ecological preservation over short-term economic gains.

Civil society groups such as OccupyGhana, the Forestry Watch Network, and the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group have long maintained that mining in forest reserves is incompatible with sustainable development.

They have urged the government not only to repeal LI 2462 but also to declare a state of environmental emergency in mining areas devastated by galamsey activities.

Fight Against Galamsey

The repeal announcement coincided with revelations by Dr. Ayine that about 600 people are currently being prosecuted for illegal mining offences across the country.

According to him, these prosecutions span 65 active dockets, some of which involve multiple suspects, such as a case in the Western North Region where 28 illegal miners are facing charges under one docket.

“By my calculation, the 65 dockets contain about 600 illegal miners that are being prosecuted,” Dr. Ayine disclosed.

He emphasised that the government remains committed to strengthening legal enforcement mechanisms to ensure that offenders face justice and that environmental crimes are deterred through tougher sanctions.

Looking Ahead

The tabling of LI 2505 on October 14 is expected to generate intense debate in Parliament, as both ruling and opposition members weigh the economic implications against the environmental cost of mining in forest reserves.

If passed, the new regulation is expected to outlaw mining in core forest zones, tighten permitting procedures, and mandate environmental restoration by companies operating near protected areas.