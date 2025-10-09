1 hour ago

The National Coordinator of the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says the Mahama-led administration will not engage in what he described as “unnecessary” recruitment into the public sector.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Mr. Vanderpuye emphasised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would base all recruitment decisions strictly on sectoral needs outlined in its manifesto.

“When we were doing our manifesto, we did a very good work on our job needs. So as of today, I can tell you that the John Dramani Mahama government would not just get up and recruit because we have assessed and we know the various sectors, the number of people that need to be recruited this year, next year, and the next two years,” he stated.

Mr. Vanderpuye acknowledged that this approach might disappoint some party supporters who anticipate immediate job openings following the NDC’s return to power. However, he stressed that all recruitment would be guided by fiscal responsibility and real workforce demand.

“I know it would be a bit frustrating to some of our party people who would think that we have come to power, and as such, we need jobs all of a sudden. Some would get the jobs, but I am saying that because we have determined the sort of numbers we need in the various sectors, continually, the Minister of Finance would be making provisions to take care of those,” he explained.

He also warned against politically motivated recruitment practices, noting that they compromise national development and institutional efficiency.

“We have been doing recruitment according to political whims and caprices. I think we need to sanitise the system. First, we should look at the effects of such recruitment on the nation before considering political aggrandisement,” he said.