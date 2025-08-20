3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Ghana’s local currency, the cedi, is currently the best-performing currency globally, marking a sharp turnaround after years of volatility.

Speaking at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX) in Japan on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the President also highlighted a decline in inflation to 13.7% and a reduction in the overall cost of doing business.

“For those of you who know the history of the Ghanaian cedi, it’s been one of the most volatile currencies in Africa. A few years ago, it was ranked among the worst-performing currencies. I’m happy to announce that this year, the Ghana cedi has been the best-performing currency in the world,” he said.

Mr. Mahama described these gains as evidence of restored macroeconomic stability and renewed investor confidence in Ghana. He urged Japanese businesses to take advantage of the country’s progress and Africa’s vast market potential.

“Let us marry Japanese precision with Ghanaian potential and create a win-win situation for ourselves,” he told investors.

Meanwhile, the cedi has demonstrated resilience on the interbank market, trading steadily against major currencies. According to the Bank of Ghana’s daily update, the cedi is being bought at GH¢10.79 and sold at GH¢10.80 to the US dollar.

The British pound is trading at GH¢14.56 for buying and GH¢14.58 for selling, while the euro stands at GH¢12.59 for buying and GH¢12.60 for selling.