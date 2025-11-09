9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has praised Ghanaian journalists for their commitment to truth, accountability, and nation-building, describing their work as essential to the preservation of democracy.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)–KGL National Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, November 8, President Mahama lauded journalists who “speak truth to power,” often at great personal cost.

“Tonight, I salute every journalist who has spoken truth to power, often at significant personal risk. Your integrity strengthens our democracy,” he stated.

“To the young journalists here tonight—remember that journalism is not just a profession; it is a calling. It demands courage, humility, and unwavering dedication to the truth,” he said.

“To the GJA, thank you for your partnership in nation-building. To our distinguished award winners, congratulations. Your work gives meaning to our democracy and hope to our people,” he added.

Addressing young media professionals, the President urged them to view journalism as a calling rather than a career, emphasizing that the field requires courage, humility, and an unwavering dedication to truth.President Mahama also commended the GJA for its continued collaboration in advancing national development and congratulated the award recipients for their exceptional work.He further extended appreciation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his exemplary leadership in fostering peace and unity, describing Kumasi as a beacon of national pride and cohesion.

Concluding his speech, President Mahama invoked the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, reminding journalists of their moral duty to remain vigilant in the pursuit of truth.

“Let us remember the words of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah: ‘The press should be the vigilant watchdog of the people, not the lapdog of the powerful,’” he said.