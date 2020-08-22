2 hours ago

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected calls by the opposition flagbearer, John Mahama for a debate with President Akufo-Addo.

According to Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, the former president has no locus to call for a debate.

“That challenge is unnecessary. Taking it or not is unnecessary. First of all, this challenge by Mahama clearly shows what we have told the Ghanaian people that he is a person who has no principle and stance on anything. He is a flip flop, he is wishy-washy and indecisive.”

“In 2012, he said clearly to the people of this country that debate about records is a recipe for mediocrity. So what has changed that he wants a debate on infrastructure records that he wants us to descend into the mediocrity that he is in? We are not ready for his mediocrity. He is indecisive and wishy-washy. We are not interested in any debate. It is not necessary”, he said on Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Mr. Abdul-Hamid believes Ghanaians are already “awarding their marks”, on the achievements of the NPP in comparison with that of the NDC hence any debate to set the record straight in a “theoretical debate” will make no significant change.

“For me as far as I am concerned, I don’t think theoretical debates are necessary. People feel what we do in their everyday lives, and they are in a better position to make their judgement on December 7 with or without debate,” he added.

The Flagbearer of the NDC during his tour of the Volta Region threw a challenge to President Akufo-Addo for a debate on their respective administration’s records on infrastructural development.