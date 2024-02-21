4 hours ago

PRESS RELEASE

Flagbearer of the NDC, H.E John Dramani Mahama hosts the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue in the Eastern Region.

The Flagbearer of the NDC, H.E John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership and the NDC Social Democracy LAB, an NDC Policy think tank, are organizing a National Policy Dialogue, to deliberate on NDC’s Policy Priorities for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana.

The Policy Dialogue will be held on the 22nd and 23rd of February in the Eastern Region. The Dialogue will focus on the 24-hour economy, and prioritize policy proposals to transform and rebuild Ghana.

200 experts will participate in the Policy Dialogue. They are drawn from the Party structures, Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematicgroups; comprising Human Development; Finance and Economy; and Governance.

The Policy Dialogue is in preparation towards the 2024 Manifesto development process and will propel grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean Government come January 2025.

The Dialogue will be addressed by the Flagbearer H.E John Dramani Mahama on Friday, 23rd February, 2024.Issued by the Public Affairs Directorate NDC Social Democracy LAB

The NDC Social Democracy Lab Dated: 21st February, 2024.