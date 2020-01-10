2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye says the ruling government has proven itself capable of curbing than the previous administration.

Ghana scored 41 out of a possible clean score of 100 and ranked 80 out of 180 countries/territories included in the 2019 index which was released on Thursday, January 23, 2020, through Transparency International’s local chapter, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

Dr. Okoe Boye speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' said "when it comes to the fight against corruption, the best person is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo"

According to him, "the real point is that if you want someone who can fight corruption, Mahama is not the best person; it’s like going to a bad doctor but with Akufo-Addo, our condition will get better"

