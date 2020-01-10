The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye says the ruling government has proven itself capable of curbing than the previous administration.
Ghana scored 41 out of a possible clean score of 100 and ranked 80 out of 180 countries/territories included in the 2019 index which was released on Thursday, January 23, 2020, through Transparency International’s local chapter, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).
Dr. Okoe Boye speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' said "when it comes to the fight against corruption, the best person is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo"
According to him, "the real point is that if you want someone who can fight corruption, Mahama is not the best person; it’s like going to a bad doctor but with Akufo-Addo, our condition will get better"
Listen to him in the video below
