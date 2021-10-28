17 hours ago

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has labeled Ex-President John Dramani Mahama as a danger to Ghana's democracy and elections.

According to him, Mr. Mahama is fanning chaos ahead of the 2024 elections, hence his utterances about the Electoral Commission.

"Can we imagine if those who matter do not begin to voice out to stop him in his trash and we leave him to continue this way, can we imagine the consequences after the 2024 elections when indeed he loses again?'' he questioned.

Mr. Mahama is quoted as saying "2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes''.

"Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere...We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing'', a publication on 3news.com added.

But to Kwamena Duncan, what the former President is doing has ''far-reaching implications on our democracy, on our future elections''.

" . . he goes around and his point is that the Electoral Commission must use the 2024 to redeem themselves. What kind of redemption is he talking about? Which animal is that redemption? Which one is that?'' he further asked.

''Is he not a danger to our democracy? Is he not a danger to our future elections? He's a danger. He's, in fact, existential danger to our democracy and to our elections," he stressed.