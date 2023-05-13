39 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu is making a strong case for John Dramani Mahama to be given the nod to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the delegates in his constituency during today’s nationwide parliamentary and presidential primaries being held by the party, the former Minority Leader said the former President is the only candidate with the capacity to lead the party to victory.

“Probably without prejudice to the voting rights of delegates, it may appear unanimous in the constituency in the choice of the flagbearer. You know the chosen one. It is his time. It is his time to end his [Nana Akufo-Addo’s] governance and end the sufferings of Ghanaians”, he urged the delegates.

Haruna Iddrisu is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate-elect for the Tamale South constituency by virtue of the fact that, he went unopposed.

John Dramani Mahama is in a two-horse race with a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu after one of the aspirants Dr. Kwabena Duffuor pulled out on May 13.

He has already said he is expecting a landslide victory at the end of the exercise.

Mr. Mahama, widely regarded as the party’s prospective flagbearer, stated this after casting his vote in Bole Bamboi.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is a monumental and legendary failure in Ghana. In our democracy, this is the first time the country is going through excruciating and unprecedented hardship throughout history. So, John Dramani will prevail, so you know what to do”, Haruna Iddrisu added.

Source: citifmonline