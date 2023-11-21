1 hour ago

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II has admonished Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to recognise former President, John Dramani Mahama as a brother and not an enemy.

This according to the Ya-Na, will ensure a clean campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a speech read on his behalf during a courtesy call on him by Dr. Bawumia as part of his ‘Thank you tour’, the Ya-Na stressed that both the NPP flagbearer and the NDC flagbearer are his sons.

He further explained that whoever wins the general election will be bringing the title of President home to northern Ghana, hence making it a win for all northerners.

“We as Northerners have to be grateful to all Ghanaians for trusting that only a Northerner can lead Ghana after 2024. It is a big opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities, competence, honesty and dedication to moving Ghana forward.

“My son, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who is also a son, is your fellow competitor in this election, he is not your enemy or rival.

“He is your elder brother and a former President of Ghana who is also being presented by the largest opposition party in our country to be re-elected as president.

“As northerners, we have already won the election with whoever we elect because whoever wins the trophy is coming home.”

The comment by the Dagbon Overlord follows jabs and swipes the former President and the Vice President have thrown at each other over time.

While former President John Mahama had described the Vice President as an extension of President Akufo-Addo and should therefore not be given the opportunity to lead the country for another four years, Dr. Bawumia insists the former President has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

He argues that John Mahama is embarking on a ‘promising spree’ without understanding some of his own policies, including the 24-hour economy proposal.

But reacting to this, the Ya-Na urged the Vice President not to be misled by his campaign team to engage in name calling and trading of insults.

“I want you to run a clean campaign with your brother. You are a fine gentleman and everybody knows that, so don’t let your team mislead you, it is you that the good Lord has chosen because of what He has put in you and not your team.

“Your team is supposed to translate your thoughts and ideals including what all of you have agreed on into action and not the other way round. Your team works tirelessly for you because of what they have seen in you so don’t disappoint them.

“Lead them and don’t let them lead you else you have wasted all their efforts,” the Ya-Na said.