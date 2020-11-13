1 hour ago

Mahama leads NDC to visit family of Rawlings



Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has led a delegation of his party leadership to commensurate with the family of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge residence in Accra.

Mr Mahama and his party who have been actively campaigning ahead of the December 7 polls immediately called off their campaign following the announcement of the death of Jerry Rawlings on Wednesday, November 12, 2020.

The high-powered delegation led by former President Mahama included the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu; and the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

Others include former Presidential Staffer, Stan Doegbe; Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otukonor, and the Party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, as well as former government appointees who served during the government of former President Rawlings.

Amidst tight security by the military, the party leadership held a meeting with the family behind closed doors.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, described their party’s founder as an irreplaceable illustrious son of the country and said his death was painful.

The Minority Leader on his part said the party is going to ensure the legacy of former President Rawlings is protected by the party he founded.

“He’s left a legacy of consciousness, a legacy of probity and accountability as well as values and standards that should guard aspirations to public office and public service. But we have a duty not just to mourn him but to preserve his heritage,” the Minority said.

The visit by the NDC delegation was proceeded by that of current government officials led by the president of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was joined by the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and his Wife Samira Bawumia.

Other government officials in the delegation were the Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare, the Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Freddie Blay.

Ghanaweb