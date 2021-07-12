8 minutes ago

The salaries earned by former President John Mahama, former vice president Amissah Arthur and their spouses have been revealed.

A finance ministry document showed the amounts earned by Mr Mahama, his late vice and their wives.

Mr Mahama was Ghc 15,972 in 2012; Ghc 22,464 in 2013, Ghc 24,710 in 2014, Ghc 27,181 in 2015 and Ghc 29,899 in 2016.

Mr Amissah Arthur earned Ghc 14,375 monthly in 2012 as salary; Ghc 20,218 in 2013; Ghc 22,239 in 2014, Ghc 24,463 in 2015 and Ghc 26,909 in 2016.

Below is the chart showing the full Salaries structure