1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as regards the over GH¢450 billion of loans contracted under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

“They benefit from the loans,” the three-time leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minced no words on Friday, April 28 when he met party supporters in Asante Akim South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The meeting at the Obogu Lorry Station was part of Mr Mahama’s campaign tour to lead the NDC again in elections – next year.

Highlighting some of the difficulties the current government has plunged the citizenry into, Mr Mahama said even some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are calling for the return of the NDC because of the way the economy is being managed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his cousin, Mr Ofori-Atta.

The former President noted that the government is running a ‘family and friends’ business with the state, provoking some MPs to demand the Finance Minister’s resignation.

Mr Mahama alleged that Mr Ofori-Atta’s bank, Databank Financial Services Limited, by helping in contracting the loans, receive commissions which have enriched the Ofori-Atta family.

“On every loan, he has a commission, that’s why he likes loans,” Mr Mahama observed, insisting that is the reason why the Finance Minister continues to stay in office even when NPP MPs have called for his resignation.

The presumptive Presidential Candidate of the NDC also alleged that Mr Ofori-Atta pockets commissions from the loan agreements.