3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama and French President Emmanuel Macron have held wide-ranging discussions at the Élysée Palace in Paris, focusing on security cooperation, economic development, and regional stability on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum.

The meeting began with President Macron extending condolences to Ghana over the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

During the talks, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening relations between Ghana and France, highlighting shared priorities under the Paris Peace Initiative.

President Mahama appealed for French support to strengthen Ghana’s maritime security amid growing piracy threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

He also sought France’s assistance in fast-tracking a concessionary loan for Ghana’s health sector and called on President Macron to leverage his influence with the IMF to unlock access to the French Development Bank facility, citing Ghana’s improved debt-to-GDP ratio.

As the African Union Champion of African Financial Institutions, President Mahama urged joint efforts to renegotiate infrastructure loan terms and reduce interest rates.

He also emphasized Ghana’s role as host of the AfCFTA Secretariat and underscored the need for better road networks to support continental trade.

Highlighting Ghana’s digital ambitions, President Mahama outlined the “One Million Coders” initiative—which has already enrolled 200,000 students—and requested French support to train more French language teachers for Ghanaian schools.

President Macron welcomed Ghana’s progress and identified future opportunities for partnership, including the 2026 VivaTech Summit in Nairobi, the AU-EU Summit in Angola, and the G7 Summit in June 2026, where France will advocate for Ghana’s development agenda.

The two leaders also touched on Ghana’s ongoing campaign for slavery reparations. President Macron pledged France’s support for the dialogue, noting that while France has criminalised slavery, discussions must reflect the broader historical context involving multiple actors.

Both presidents discussed the worsening security situation in the Sahel, with President Macron commending Ghana’s stability, democratic leadership, and economic reforms.

He reaffirmed France’s continued partnership with Ghana in advancing peace, trade, and sustainable growth across West Africa.