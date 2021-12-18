4 hours ago

A former Council of State member, Ama Benyiwa Doe has been laid to rest today, Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The funeral was held in her hometown, Gomoa Abora in the Central Region.

Former President John Mahama, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia were among those who mourned with the family.

The NDC Women’s Organiser, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini, colleague parliamentarians as well as other NDC fire brands were also at Gomoa to pay their last respects.

The late Doe, who served in Ghana’s Parliament from 1992 to 2004 for the Gomoa West constituency, passed on in September 2021 after a short illness.

Relatives, residents and mourners from far and near thronged the town in their numbers to wail and cry as they mourn their heroine.