41 minutes ago

In a vibrant display of support and solidarity, former President John Dramani Mahama, alongside key National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives, made a spirited entrance into Parliament ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson.

With the parliamentary session yet to begin, John Mahama, accompanied by prominent figures including Joshua Alabi, Jane Naana, Asiedu Nketiah, Ade Coker, and Fifi Kwettey, led the NDC minority into the chamber, where they warmly greeted fellow MPs.

As they entered, the atmosphere was electric, with NDC MPs and the audience in the gallery bursting into the melodious strains of the NDC anthem; filling the air with a joyful chorus that echoed through the halls of Parliament.

John Mahama, exuding a palpable sense of camaraderie, toured the chamber, making his way to the minority side where he engaged in warm exchanges with fellow NDC members before taking his seat.

The charismatic entrance of John Mahama and the NDC leaders added an element of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming swearing-in ceremony, signaling the party's unwavering support for their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson.

It also underscored the cohesive spirit and unity within the NDC as they rallied around their elected representative.

As the parliamentary session unfolds, the presence of John Mahama and the NDC delegation will undoubtedly contribute to the charged atmosphere and set the tone for the proceedings ahead. Their show of solidarity reflects the importance placed on the Assin North constituency and the determination to assert their presence in the political arena.

With an entrance that captivated both MPs and spectators alike, John Mahama and the NDC leaders have sent a powerful message of unity and resolve.

The spotlight now shifts to the official swearing-in of James Gyakye Quayson, where the NDC's support and the determination of their members will be on full display.

Source: Ghanaweb